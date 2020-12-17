UPSC CSE Main admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the civil services examination 2020. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e.upsc.gov.in. The CSE Main will be conducted from January 8 to 17. Also Read - UPSC CDS-II Written Result DECLARED at upsc.gov.in | Know Here Steps to Check

The exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session from 9 am to noon and the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the UPSC Civil Services (Main) admit card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘e-admit card: Civil services (main) exam’ link under ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ on the new pages

Step 4: Read instructions carefully, click ‘yes’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

ABOUT THE EXAM:

The CSE Main will be a written test. Those who clear it will be called for the interview round which is the final leg of the selection process. The candidates must note those who are called for the interview will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.

Finally selected candidates will fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.