UPSC CSE Main E-Admit Card 2023 Soon; Check Exam Schedule, Guidelines, Steps to Download Hall Ticket at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) Main Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15. With only 20 days left tor the examination to be held, the Commission is expected to release the e-admit card soon on its website — and / — the exact date for the same has not been released. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon session. The UPSC CSE Main Exam forenoon session will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon session will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This article deals with sub-topics such as UPSC CSE Main Exam Schedule, how to download UPSC CSE Admit card, Official websites to track and other details.

UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) Main Exam – Overview

UPSC Exam Pattern

UPSC Exam Schedule

UPSC Official Website

How to Download UPSC E-Admit Card

UPSC CSE Exam Pattern

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. [Also see Note (ii) under Para-I of Section II-(B)]. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

UPSC CSE Main Exam Schedule

The Commission will conduct the examination from September 15 to September 24, 2023. Check exam schedule here.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Schedule PDF

UPSC Official Website





How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023?

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will only be permitted to appear for the main examination. For the convenience of the UPSC aspirants, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section. Now click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Card – Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.” Read the instructions carefully and then click on the Yes option. You will get two login options. Login either using the roll number or registration number. Enter the login credentials such as roll number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Now click on the submit option. Your UPSC Civil Service Main Admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPSC CSE Main Hall Ticket 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Follow These Guidelines Here

Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations.

No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination. The UPSC CSE Mains E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — , the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately.

Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/ costly items and bags to the Examination Venue, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. For further details, stay tuned to this space – india.com.

