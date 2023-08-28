Home

Education

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at upsconline.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Admit Card Released at upsconline.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC Civil Service Mains Examination Date 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15. The Commission has released the e

UPSC Exam Age Limit and Number of Attempts Rules will not change

UPSC Civil Service Mains Examination Date 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15. The Commission has released the e-admit card today, August 28, 2023, on its website — and /. Eligible candidates can download the UPSC Civil Service Main Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at Bring the e-Admit card (printout), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate.

Trending Now

“If you appear at a centre/sub-centre or in an optional subject / Indian language (if applicable), other than the one indicated by the Commission in your e-Admit Card, your answer scripts will not be evaluated and your candidature will be liable to be cancelled,” reads the statement. Candidate are also advised to bring a black ball point pen to the Examination hall for making entries in the attendance list.

How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023?

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will only be permitted to appear for the main examination. For the convenience of the UPSC aspirants, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section. Now click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Card – Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.” Read the instructions carefully and then click on the Yes option. You will get two login options. Login either using the roll number or registration number. Enter the login credentials such as roll number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Candidates must note that they should strictly answer all parts and sub-parts of a question in the Question Cum Answer (QCA) booklet in the space provided under each question/part in the QCA booklet. Read the Instructions for Candidates printed on the QCA booklet carefully. Any infringement of the instructions in the QCA booklet might entail penalty in the form of deduction of marks scored by the candidate and disciplinary action including cancellation & debarment from future examinations under the rules of the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES