Home

Education

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 in 25 Days; Check Admit Card Release Date, Paper Pattern, Schedule, Scheme

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 in 25 Days; Check Admit Card Release Date, Paper Pattern, Schedule, Scheme

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will hold the Civil Service Main Examination(CSE) from September 15, 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: Central Administrative Tribunal Issues Notice to UPSC, Next CSAT Cut-Off Reduction Plea Hearing on July 6.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will hold the Civil Service Main Examination(CSE) from September 15, 2023. The UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon session. The UPSC CSE Main Exam forenoon session will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon session will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. One can download the UPSC CSE Main Exam Schedule by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Trending Now

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

Who Can Appear For UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 ?

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will only be permitted to appear for the main examination. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this Examination. Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination of that year provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: What’s Next?

The candidates who are declared to have qualified Civil Services (Main) Examination will be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II [DAF-II], before the commencement of Personality Tests (Interview) of the examination. Further, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their on-line DAF-II as per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination, 2023. With this DAF-II, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure [for EWS Category only], etc. Any delay in submission of DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE-2023.

These Candidates Restricted From Applying For UPSC Exam

A candidate who is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service or the Indian Foreign Service based on the results of an earlier Examination and continues to be a member of that Service will not be eligible to appear at the Civil Services Examination-2023. In case such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023 is over and the candidate continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be eligible to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2023 notwithstanding having qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023. If such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the commencement of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2023 but before the result thereof is declared by the Commission and continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be considered for appointment to any Service/Post on the basis of the result of the CSE-2023.

“A candidate who is appointed to the Indian Police Service based on the results of an earlier Examination and continues to be a member of that Service shall not be eligible to opt for the Indian Police Service on the basis of the result of the CSE-2023,” UPSC in an official notification said.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Paper Pattern

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. [Also see Note (ii) under Para-I of Section II-(B)]. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test, vide sub-section (C) of Section-II. The number of candidates to be summoned for Interview/Personality Test will be about twice of the number of vacancies to be filled. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks)

Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written part as well as Interview/Personality Test) would determine their final ranking. Candidates will be allotted to the various Services keeping in view their ranks in the examination and the preferences expressed by them for the various Services and posts.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Schedule

UPSC will conduct the examination from September 15 to September 24, 2023. Check exam schedule here.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 Schedule PDF

Scheme and Subjects for the Preliminary and Main Examination

The Written Examination will consist of the following papers:— Qualifying Papers:

Paper-A (One of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution): 300 marks

Paper-B English: 300 marks

Papers to be counted for merit:

Paper-I

Essay 250 Marks

Paper-II

General Studies-I (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) 250 marks

Paper-III

General Studies -II (Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations)250 marks

Paper-IV

General Studies -III (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management) 250 Marks

Paper-V

General Studies -IV (Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude) 250 Marks

Paper-VI

Optional Subject – Paper 1 250 Marks

Paper-VII

Optional Subject – Paper 2 250 Marks

Sub Total (Written test) 1750 Marks

Personality Test 275 Marks

Grand Total 2025 Marks

UPSC CSE Main Exam Admit Card Release Date

The Commission will release the admit card soon on its website. At present, the Commission has not announced the UPSC CSE Main Examination Admit Card Release Date. With only 25 days left for the examination to be held, the Commission will release the admit card soon. The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website [www.upsc.gov.in] for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post. On downloading of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES