Home

Education

UPSC CSE Main Exam in 18 Days; Know How to Download Admit Card at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Main Exam in 18 Days; Know How to Download Admit Card at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023 will be released soon at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/. The Commission will conduct the examination from September 15 to September 24, 2023.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Download Link, Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC CSE Main Exam Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct its Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15, 2023. To recall our aspirants, the Commission has not announced the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023 release date. This year, the UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The Commission will begin the UPSC CSE Main Exam forenoon session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Whereas, the afternoon session will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Trending Now

NOTE: The Commission will release the UPSC CSE Main admit card 2023 soon on its website . The Commission will conduct the examination from September 15 to September 24, 2023.

How to Download UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023? In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(yet to be active) to check the e-admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section. Now click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Card – Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.”

Read the instructions carefully and then click on the Yes option. You will get two login options.

Login either using the roll number or registration number.

Enter the details such as roll number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UPSC Civil Service Main Admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPSC CSE Main Hall Ticket.

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023 Download Link

UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2023 Download Link(to be active soon)

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Day Guidelines

Aspirants must report to the examination centre at least 2 hours before the scheduled commencement of the Examination. Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination Halls, as safe keeping of the same can not be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Candidate should note that candidate will not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Mobile Phones, Calculators or any of the IT Gadgets are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any Infringements of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.

Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. For more details, visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES