UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date LIVE: Civil Service IAS Mains Result Soon; Last Year’s Cut-Off, Direct Link
UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Expected Schedule: The results for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 is expected to be declared soon — at upsc.gov.in and — upsconline.nic.in. The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC), India’s premier central recruitment agency, concluded the interview round on Sunday, September 24, 2023, with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. Once the UPSC IAS Result is declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. As many as 14,624 candidates have appeared for the Mains examination. CheckUPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date And Time, important dates, official website, and other details here.
UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 – Check IAS Cut-off Marks
Category
Prelims
Main
Final
General
88.22
748
960
EWS
82.83
715
926
OBC
87.54
714
923
SC
74.08
699
893
ST
69.35
706
900
PwBD-1
49.84
677
879
PwBD-2
58.59
706
913
PwBD-3
40.4
351
632
PwBD-5
41.76
419
590
