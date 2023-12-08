Top Recommended Stories

live

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date LIVE: Civil Service IAS Mains Result Soon; Last Year's Cut-Off, Direct Link

Once the UPSC IAS Result is declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Updated: December 8, 2023 9:22 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result, UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2023, UPSC results 2023
UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date: UPSC Civil Services(Main) Scorecard, Marksheet Soon at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Expected Schedule: The results for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 is expected to be declared soon — at upsc.gov.in and — upsconline.nic.in. The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC), India’s premier central recruitment agency, concluded the interview round on Sunday, September 24, 2023, with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. Once the UPSC IAS Result is declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. As many as 14,624 candidates have appeared for the Mains examination. CheckUPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date And Time, important dates, official website, and other details here. 

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 – Check IAS Cut-off Marks

Category

Prelims

Main

Final

General

88.22

748

960

EWS

82.83

715

926

OBC

87.54

714

923

SC

74.08

699

893

ST

69.35

706

900

PwBD-1

49.84

677

879

PwBD-2

58.59

706

913

PwBD-3

40.4

351

632

PwBD-5

41.76

419

590

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date LIVE: Follow LIVE Updates HERE

Live Updates

  Dec 8, 2023 9:22 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Cut Off For General

      UPSC CSE Main Result 2022 Cut Off For General
      Exam General
      CS(Prelim)*: 88.22
      CS(Main)**: 748
      CS(Final): 960
      *Cut off marks on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was of qualifying nature with 33% marks as per Rule-15 of Civil Services Examination,
      2022.
      ** Subject to 10% marks in each of the seven competitive papers i.e. Essay, GS-I, GS-II, GS-III, GS-IV, Optional-I and Optional-II.
    Dec 8, 2023 9:03 AM IST

      How to Check UPSC CSE Main Result 2023:

      • Visit the Official Website: Go to the official UPSC website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) or directly access the results page if available.
      • Navigate to the Results Section: Look for the ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’ tab on the website’s homepage. Click on it to find the list of all the examination results.
      • Find UPSC Mains 2023 Result: Search for the link specifically mentioning the UPSC Mains 2023 Result. It might be labeled as “Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Result”.
      • Download PDF or Check Roll Numbers: Once you find the relevant link, click on it. The result might be available as a PDF file where the roll numbers or names of the qualified candidates are listed.
      • Check Your Roll Number: If the result is in a PDF format, you can use the search function (Ctrl + F on Windows or Command + F on Mac) to find your roll number or name.
    Dec 8, 2023 8:59 AM IST

      UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Expected Date:

      The results for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 is expected to be declared soon — at upsc.gov.in and — upsconline.nic.in.

