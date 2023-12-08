Home

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date LIVE: Civil Service IAS Mains Result Soon; Last Year’s Cut-Off, Direct Link

Once the UPSC IAS Result is declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Expected Schedule: The results for the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 is expected to be declared soon — at and — . The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC), India’s premier central recruitment agency, concluded the interview round on Sunday, September 24, 2023, with Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 and Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2 examination. Once the UPSC IAS Result is declared, candidates can check the UPSC IAS Main Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https:/// and https:///. As many as 14,624 candidates have appeared for the Mains examination. CheckUPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date And Time, important dates, official website, and other details here.

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 – Check IAS Cut-off Marks

Category Prelims Main Final General 88.22 748 960 EWS 82.83 715 926 OBC 87.54 714 923 SC 74.08 699 893 ST 69.35 706 900 PwBD-1 49.84 677 879 PwBD-2 58.59 706 913 PwBD-3 40.4 351 632 PwBD-5 41.76 419 590

UPSC CSE Main Result 2023 Date LIVE: Follow LIVE Updates HERE

