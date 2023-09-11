Home

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 In Four Days; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Barred Items, Reporting Time Here

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 from September 15, 2023. The candidates who have been declared qualified in UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 are only eligible to appear for the — UPSC Mains Exam — the second round of the selection process. With only four days left for the examination to begin, IAS Aspirants are advised to download the e-admit card from the official websites — upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/. IAS aspirants and examinees are advised to go through the exam day guidelines, barred items, and reporting time here.

UPSC Mains Exam Reporting Time

UPSC Mains candidates are advised to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination in each session.

Entry to the Examination Hall closes 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the examination in each Session.

UPSC Mains Exam Schedule – Date And Time

The examination will be held in two shifts on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts – the forenoon session(9:00 AM to 12:00 noon) and the afternoon shift(2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: List of Items to Carry to Exam Centre

Bring this e-Admit card (printout), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate.

Candidates are also advised to bring a black ball point pen to the Examination hall for making entries in the attendance list.

Candidates are advised to wear a mask/face cover. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle.

Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring passport size photograph, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an Undertaking.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: Barred Items

Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items in the Examination Halls as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured.

The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Possession (even in switch-off mode) / use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics / Communication devices are banned at the examination premises. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future examinations under the rules of the examination.

Use of Scientific (Non-Programmable type) Calculators is allowed and if considered necessary may be brought by candidates. Programmable-type calculators are, however, not allowed in this examination.

UPSC CSE Main Exam 2023: Other Guidelines

If you appear at a centre / sub-centre or in an optional subject / Indian language (if applicable), other than the one indicated by the Commission in your e-Admit Card, your answer scripts will not be evaluated and your candidature will be liable to be cancelled.

Candidates must note that they should strictly answer all parts and sub-parts of a question in the Question Cum Answer (QCA) booklet in the space provided under each question / part in the QCA booklet. Read the Instructions for Candidates printed on the QCA booklet carefully. Any infringement of the instructions in the QCA booklet might entail penalty in the form of deduction of marks scored by the candidate and disciplinary action including cancellation & debarment from future examinations under the rules of the examination.

Candidates are advised to ensure that spaces/pages remaining blank are clearly crossed out before the QCA booklets are handed over to the Invigilator.

Candidates for each session are required to hand over their QCAB to the Invigilator after detaching Question Paper available in detachable form at the end of the QCA Booklet, before leaving the Examination Room/Hall.

Violation of any instruction(s) shall entail cancellation of candidature of the candidate in addition to any other appropriate action that may be taken by the Commission against the candidate under the rules of the examination.

