UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam big update: UPSC CSE notification 2026 postponed; detailed notice inside

IAS and IFS aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form, once released, at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important update related to the Civil Services Examination. According to the notice published Commission, UPSC has postponed the notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026, and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026.

“The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course,” reads the official notice. It is to be noted that UPSC was scheduled to publish a detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary examination.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission's website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

It is to be noted that the Commission conducts the UPSC CSE exam to recruit candidates for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’, Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A and several other posts. The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts

There’s no confirmation yet on the actual date of the updated notification. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates. The UPSC CSE (Civil Services Examination) notification usually contains a detailed list of information candidates need to know. Here’s what it typically includes:

Important Dates – Release date of notification, start and end of online application, exam dates (Prelims, Mains, Interview).

Eligibility Criteria – Age limits, educational qualifications

Number of Vacancies – Total number of posts available

Application Procedure – How to apply online, fee details, documents required.

Exam Pattern – Details of Prelims Mains (subjects, papers, marks), and Personality Test/Interview.

Selection Procedure – Stages of selection (Prelims, Mains, Interview).

Instructions to Candidates – Guidelines, do’s and don’ts, eligibility proofs, and official contact information.

