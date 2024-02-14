Home

UPSC CSE Prelims Eligibility Criteria 2024: Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Nationality, And Number of Attempts

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification and UPSC CSE Prelims application form will be released today, February 14, 2024 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Eligibility Criteria 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2024 today, February 14, 2024. Candidates are required to submit the online UPSC application form at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Before filling up the UPSC CSE Prelims applications, candidates are advised to go through the educational qualification, age limit, nationality, and number of attempts. Speaking of the UPSC CSE Prelims Eligibility Criteria 2024, a candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

How Many Times An IAS Aspirant Can Appear for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024?

Number of attempts: Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. The number of attempts available to such candidates as per relaxation is as under:- Category to which the Candidate Belongs and Number of attempts You may like to read

SC/ST: Unlimited

OBC: 09

PwBD: 09 for GL/EWS/OBC Unlimited for SC/ST

Aspirants, please note! An attempt at a Preliminary Examination shall be deemed to be an attempt at the Civil Services Examination. If a candidate appears in any one paper in the Preliminary Examination, it will be deemed that the candidate has made an attempt at the Examination.

UPSC CSE Eligibility Criteria 2024: Age Limits

(1) A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002 .

(2) The upper age-limit prescribed above will be relaxable:

(a) up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe;

(b) up to a maximum of three years in the case of candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes who are eligible to avail of reservation applicable to such candidates;

(c) up to a maximum of three years in the case of Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof;

(d) up to a maximum of five years in the case of ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least five years Military Service as on 1st August, 2023 and have been released:

(i) on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from 1st August, 2023, otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency); or

(ii) on account of physical disability attributable to Military Service; or

(iii) on invalidment.

(e) up to a maximum of five years in the case of ECOs/SSCOs who have completed an initial period of assignment of five years of Military Service as on 1st August, 2023 and whose assignment has been extended beyond five years and in whose case the Ministry of Defence issues a certificate that they can apply for civil employment and that they will be released on three months notice on selection from the date of receipt of offer of appointment.

(f) up to a maximum of 10 years in the case of candidates belonging to Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories viz.

(i) blindness and low vision;

(ii) deaf and hard of hearing;

(iii) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy;

(iv) autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness;

(v) multiple disabilities from amongst person under clauses (i) to (iv) including deaf-blindness.

UPSC CSE Eligibility Criteria 2024: Nationality

(I) Nationality

(1) For the Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, a

candidate must be a citizen of India.

(2) For other services, a candidate must be either:—

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, may be admitted to the examination

but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to

him/her by the Government of India.

