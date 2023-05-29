UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: 43% Candidates Skip UPSC Preliminary Exam in Lucknow. Exam Analysis Inside.

Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: The UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across India. Check exam analysis here.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) on Sunday, May 28, 2023. As per the news agency IANS report, nearly 43 per cent candidates skipped the Civil Services preliminary examination. Of the 40,018 candidates, only 57.10 per cent turned up. In the morning shift, 23,123 (57.78 per cent) aspirants appeared, while 16,895 skipped the exam. Meanwhile, in the second shift, 22,851 candidates appeared (57.10 per cent) and 17,167 gave it a miss. Earlier in 2020, about 50 per cent candidates had skipped the examination.

The candidates who appeared found the General Studies (GS) paper very tough as compared to the previous year. “The general studies question paper was quite tough this year. I took the same exam last year too, but this year the paper was much more difficult,” Rajeshwar Singh, an aspirant who came from Barabanki to write the exam was quoted as saying to news agency IANS. The second paper ‘Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT)’ was easy, he added. The UPSC CSE 2023 prelims exam will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across India. The exam was held in 86 exam centres in the state capital. For more details, check the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

(With Inputs From IANS)

