UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Correction Window Opens at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Edit Application Form

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) today, February 22, 2023. During this time period, UPSC aspirants who have already submitted their UPSC CSE/IAS application form can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through UPSC’s official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The correction window for UPSC CSE will remain open till February 28.

“This window will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in application form,” reads the official statement.

How to EDIT UPSC CSE/IAS Prelims 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Look for the edit window link. Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes to it. Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Correction Window Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Schedule Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card Three Weeks Before Exam

The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE eAdmit Card by visiting the official website at upsconline.nic.in. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Exam Date

The Commission will conduct the Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts mentioned on May 28, 2023, in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated February 1, 2023. For more details about the UPSC exam, candidates can are advised to go through the official information bulletin shared below.

