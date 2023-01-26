Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration to Begin Next Week at upsc.gov.in; Check Main Exam Date Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination(UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) on February 01, 2023. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 notification will also be published on February 01. Interested and eligible aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February 21.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2023

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28. Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days. The UPSC Exam calendar 2023 has already been released. The calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2023, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 Date of Notification: February 01, 2023 Last Date for receipt of Applications: February 21, 2023 Date of commencement of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY) Duration of Exam: 1 DAY UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Dates Date of commencement of Exam: September 15, 2023 (Friday) Duration of Exam: 5 DAYS UPSC CSE Prelims Exam: The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for an aspirant.

UPSC Mains Exam 2023: Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains examination.

Interview Round: The interview process is the last and final stage of the selection process of the UPSC Exam Pattern. For those who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round. HOW TO FILL UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM? Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference. When Will Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination Date Be Held? Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023 will be held on May 28. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023, and will continue for 10 days.

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023 Date

The Commission will conduct the N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2023 on April 16, 2023.

UPSC One Time Registration Platform(OTR)

UPSC has launched the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on its official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on a 24X7 basis. As per the official notification, the OTR will be useful for the candidates as it will not only save them from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being conducted by the Commission but also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves.

According to the official notification, the aspirants, who wish to apply for any future examination(s) of the Commission, are required to register themselves on the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information. Once the online registration is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers.

An aspirant’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of an Examination for which she/he applies. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.