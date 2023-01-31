Home

Education

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Notification, Application Form to Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Notification, Application Form to Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form: Interested and eligible aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted on April 16, 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 tomorrow, February 01, 2023. Along with the notification, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application form will also be published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.

UPSC Official Websites to Track

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023: Important Dates Here

UPSC Notification Date 2023 01 February 2023 UPSC Online Application Form Starting Date Link 01 February 2023 UPSC CSE Online Application Form Last Date Link 21 February 2023 UPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 28 May 2023 UPSC Prelims Result Date 2023 to be announced UPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 15 September 2023

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2023

The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28. This examination is one of three stages of exams that are conducted for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam and interview. For the main written exam and the interview, candidates have to fill up separate application forms, known as the detailed application forms or the DAFs. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days.

UPSC One Time Registration Platform(OTR)

UPSC has launched the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on its official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on a 24X7 basis. As per the official notification, the OTR will be useful for the candidates as it will not only save them from filling in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being conducted by the Commission but also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves.

HOW TO FILL UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Exam — Overview

Name of the Event Check Important Details here Exam Condcuting Body Union Public Service Commission UPSC Vacancies to be announced soon Name of the Examination Civil Services Preliminary Examination Starting Date of UPSC CSE Application Form February 01, 2023 to February 21, 2023 Mode of Application Online Selection Procedure UPSC CSE Prelims Exam, UPSC CSE Main Exam, UPSC CSE Interview/ Personality Test Official Website upsc.gov.in and upsonline.nic.in

India.com wishes ‘All the Best’ to all the UPSC aspirants! The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPSC (upsc.gov.in) and (upsconline.nic.in) for the latest updates.