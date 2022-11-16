UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration to Begin From Feb 1; Check Schedule, Other Details

UPSC Calendar 2023: According to the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023, while its notification will be published on February 01, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination annually. Check tips to avoid mistake during the exam preparation.

UPSC Calendar 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023. According to the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023, while its notification will be published on February 01, 2023. The last date to submit the UPSC CSE Prelims application form 2023 is February 21, 2023. Aspirants can download the UPSC annual exam calendar by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The exam dates, however, are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, ” reads the official notification. One can check the important dates and other details here.

The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be conducted on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023, and will continue for 10 days.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Date of Notification: February 01, 2023

Last Date for receipt of Applications: February 21, 2023

Date of commencement of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY)

Duration of Exam: 1 DAY

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Dates

Date of commencement of Exam: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

Duration of Exam: 5 DAYS

The UPSC Exam calendar 2023 includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2023, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD UPSC 2023 CALENDAR?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination’ option.

Click on the ‘Calendar’ option. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link that reads ‘Annual Calendar 2023“

A new PDF will open. Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Save the pdf and download it for future reference.

UPSC Examination: Check 3 stages in the UPSC Civil Services Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam: The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for an aspirant.

UPSC Mains Exam 2023: Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam

The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for an aspirant. Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam Interview Round: The interview process is the last and final stage of the selection process of the UPSC Exam Pattern. For those who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round.

India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC aspirants! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.