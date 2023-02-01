Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form Out at upsc.gov.in; Number of Attempts, Fee, Exam Dates Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date at upsc.gov.in: Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) today, February 01, 2023. Along with the notification, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application form has also been published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.

“The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 5 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 15 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 10 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness,” UPSC in an official notification said.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2023

The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28. This examination is one of three stages of exams that are conducted for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services.

UPSC Official Websites to Track

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023: Important Dates Here

UPSC Notification Date 2023 01 February 2023 UPSC Online Application Form Starting Date Link 01 February 2023 UPSC CSE Online Application Form Last Date Link 21 February 2023 UPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 28 May 2023 UPSC Prelims Result Date 2023 to be announced UPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 15 September 2023

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main written exam and interview. For the main written exam and the interview, candidates have to fill up separate application forms, known as the detailed application forms or the DAFs. The Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days.

UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023: Eligibility Criteria Here

A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

HOW TO FILL UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in life time.

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Exam — Overview

Name of the Event Check Important Details here Exam Condcuting Body Union Public Service Commission UPSC Vacancies to be announced soon Name of the Examination Civil Services Preliminary Examination Starting Date of UPSC CSE Application Form February 01, 2023 to February 21, 2023 Mode of Application Online Selection Procedure UPSC CSE Prelims Exam, UPSC CSE Main Exam, UPSC CSE Interview/ Personality Test Official Website upsc.gov.in and upsonline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Fee

Application Fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are

exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. India.com wishes ‘All the Best’ to all the UPSC aspirants! The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPSC (upsc.gov.in) and (upsconline.nic.in) for the latest updates.