Home

Education

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023: Know Release Date And Time

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023: Know Release Date And Time

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time:This year, the UPSC CSE Prelims examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Check UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time.

UPSC CSE 2023: Aspirants will need to register for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 by 6 PM today.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the admit card for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) three weeks before the commencement of the examination. This year, the UPSC CSE Prelims examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds an e-Admit Card for the examination.

The UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card 2023 will be available to download on the official website — upsc.gov.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their registration ID, date of birth, and security pin. If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission. Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in the Commission’s Office either in person or over the phone Nos. 011-23381125/011- 23385271/011-23098543.

You may like to read

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Exam: Check Important Dates Here

UPSC CSE Prelims E-Admit Card Release Date And Time: three weeks before the commencement of the examination. UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date: May 28, 2023.

How To Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card?

The admit card will contain details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card.”

Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Paper Pattern, Marks Here

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPSC upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.