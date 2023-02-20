Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Ending in 2 Days; Check Admit Card Release Date

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form at upsc.gov.in: The Online Applications can be filled up to 21st Feb, 2023 till 6:00 P.M. after which the link will be disabled.

UPSC

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the registration process for Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) tomorrow, February 21, 2023. UPSC Aspirants can fill up the IAS application form by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The online applications can be filled up to February 21, 2023, till 6:00 PM.

Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts mentioned below will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on May 28, 2023, in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated February 1, 2023.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

Duration of Examination One Day Download Notification Notice (2.66 MB)

UPSC CSE Application Correction Window

The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making a correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this Examination. This window will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in the application form.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card Release Date And Time

The eligible candidates will issue an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website [ https://upsconline.nic.in ] for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM Direct Link

How to FILL UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002. Minimum Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Marks Here

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

UPSC CSE Main 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Marks Here

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

UPSC CSE Interview 2023: Check Marks Here

Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test, vide sub-section (C) of Section-II. The number of candidates to be summoned for Interview/Personality Test will be about twice of the number of vacancies to be filled. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks). The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPSC upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in for the latest updates.

