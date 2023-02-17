Home

Education

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Closes Soon; Check Last Date To Apply, Fee, Eligibility Here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Closes Soon; Check Last Date To Apply, Fee, Eligibility Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form 2023: Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of the UPSC.

This year, UPSC has notified 1105 vacancies for the civil services exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Form at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) on February 21, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of the UPSC.

The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28. This exam is one of three stages of exams that are held for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services. This year, UPSC has notified 1105 vacancies for the civil services exam.

You may like to read

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Official Website

upsc.gov.in

https://upsconline.nic.in/

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002. Minimum Educational Qualification : A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

: A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification. Number of attempts: Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible.

Modification in application form (Other than OTR Profile)

The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this Examination. This window will remain open for 7 days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should login to the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the OTR profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in application form.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

How to Apply For UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Exam?

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.