UPSC CSE 2023: Registration Ends Today; Check How to Fill Application Form

UPSC Prelims 2023: The registration process for UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 is ending on Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission said.

UPSC CSE 2023: Aspirants will need to register for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 by 6 PM today.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023: The registration process for UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 is ending on Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission said. Aspirants will need to register for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 by 6 PM today and no application forms will be accepted beyond deadline. Candidates will need to submit the application form at the official websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Prelims 2023: How to fill application form

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and take a printout of the UPSC application form for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Release Date

The UPSC CSE Preliminary Admit Card 2023 is likely to be released on February 1 (Wednesday). No official announcement has been made on exact date and time.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2023 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002. Minimum Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a Graduate degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Fee

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100.

They will need to make the payment by depositing the amount in any Branch of State Bank of India (SBI) by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or via Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

