UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Soon at upsc.gov.in; Check Tentative Date, Expected Cut-Off Score

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the commission in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. Now that the examination has concluded, the Commission is expected to announce the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Tentative Date

The UPSC will soon put up on its website — www.upsc.gov.in — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test. As per reports, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of June 2023. However, the date is just tentative. For the exact date of display of the result, candidates may regularly check updates on the UPSC website after the examination.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 Result Date

Last year, the preliminary examination was conducted on June 5, 2022. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on June 22. Over 13,000 candidates qualified the civil services (preliminary) examination 2022. The Commission declared Civil Services Prelims Result 2022 within 17 days.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Cut-Off

The UPSC 2023 preliminary cutoff is anticipated to be higher in comparison to the previous year as the competitive exam is comparatively difficult. The general candidate cutoff score for the UPSC Prelims is anticipated to be between 90 and 95 marks. While the OBC UPSC cutoff score is anticipated to range from 80 to 90. Along with the results announcement, the official UPSC Prelims cutoff score will also be published on the website.

UPSC CSE DAF Application Form

The Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC (without OBCAnnexure)/EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (without EWS Annexure) /PwBD / Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Examination Fee. Any delay in submission of DAF-I or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE2023.

Factors Determining UPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants Every year, around 10 lakh candidates appear for the prestigious UPSC exam in the hope of becoming an IAS officer. Below are the steps to download the UPSC Prelims Result 2023. UPSC Prelims Result 2023: Here’s How to Download Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at .

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

