  UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE: Civil Services Preliminary Result, Cut-Off at upsc.gov.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link
UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Once declared, candidates can check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Updated: June 1, 2023 11:09 AM IST

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will declare the result for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. The UPSC will soon put up on its website — www.upsc.gov.in — a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test. The preliminary examination was held on May 28, 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date, UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Marks, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE: Check Past year Result Date

    UPSC Declares Civil Services Prelims Result 2022 Within 17 Days, Over 13,000 Qualify

    Last year, the preliminary examination was conducted on June 5, 2022. The Commission declared the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022 on June 22. Over 13,000 candidates qualified the civil services (preliminary) examination 2022. The Commission declared Civil Services Prelims Result 2022 within 17 days.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE: UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Result Official Websites

    upsc.gov.in

    https://upsconline.nic.in/

  • 10:52 AM IST

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result LIVE: Civil Services Preliminary Result Tentative Date

    As per reports, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 is expected to be declared in the month of June 2023. However, this date is just tentative. For the exact date of display of the result, candidates may regularly check updates on the UPSC website after the examination.

