UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Begins From February 1; Check Schedule, Other Details Here

UPSC Calendar 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 on May 28, 2023. As per the UPSC Annual examination calendar 2023, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 notification will be published on February 01, 2023. UPSC Aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims application form by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in till February 21, 2023. The exam dates, however, are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. “The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, ” reads the official UPSC annual calendar.

Meanwhile, the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023 will be held on September 15, 2023, and will continue for 5 days. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023, and will continue for 10 days.

Check Important Dates For Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

Date of Notification: February 01, 2023

Last Date for receipt of Applications: February 21, 2023

Date of commencement of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY)

Duration of Exam: 1 DAY

Check Important Dates For Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 Dates

Date of commencement of Exam: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

Duration of Exam: 5 DAYS

The UPSC Exam calendar 2023 includes the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2023, its notification date, the last date to submit the application, and the examination date.

UPSC Examination: Check 3 stages in the UPSC Civil Services Exam

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam: The UPSC Prelims 2022 exam is the first step for an aspirant.

UPSC Mains Exam 2023: Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam

Candidates who have successfully qualified prelims will now appear in the mains exam Interview Round: The interview process is the last and final stage of the selection process of the UPSC Exam Pattern. For those who will clear the CSE main exam, UPSC will invite them for the interview round.

HOW TO FILL UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

India.com wishes all the best to all UPSC aspirants! For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.