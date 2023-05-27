Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Traffic Advisory Issued For Delhi NCR Candidates, Official Notice Inside

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a Traffic Advisory. (ANI)

New Delhi: In view of the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on Monday, May 28, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a Traffic Advisory.

Civil Service aspirants whose examination centres are located in New Delhi District are requested to plan their journey a little early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience.

A release has been shared by Delhi Police which says, “Inauguration of New Parliament Building has been planned on 28h May. 2023. A number of VVIPs, VIPs, and other dignitaries are likely to attend the functions/ceremonies planned in connection with the inauguration. Special traffic arrangements will be in place for the smooth conduct of the functions.”

MOVEMENT OF GENERAL TRAFFIC WILL BE MANAGED AS UNDER

Controlled area: The area of New Delhi District will be treated as the controlled area. Only public transport vehicles, Civil Service aspirants, bonafide residents, labeled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in New Delhi District.

Regulated area: The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, RIA Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg. R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, RIA Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, RIA Windsor Place, Janpath, RIA MLNP, Akbar Road, RIA Gol Methi, Akbar Road, RIA GKP, Teen Murti Marg. RIA Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area.

Only Civil Service aspirants, bonafide residents, labeled vehicles, and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid New Delhi District from 0530 hours to 1500 hours, for their own convenience.

The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, Website, and Helpline.

