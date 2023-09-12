Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Exam: Subject-Wise Syllabus, Exam Date, Guidelines Here

The CSE Prelims for the year 2024, which will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is scheduled for May 26, 2024. Check here, Exam Date, subject-wise syllabus, and other important guidelines..

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) holds its Civil Services Exam annually for positions like IAS, IFS and IRS in the Government of India. To be recruited for these positions, the candidates are required to clear three rounds of examination, the first one being the ‘Prelims’; UPSC CSE Prelims are divided into two papers- General Studies and CSAT. Both these papers will have ‘Multiple Choice Questions’ (Objective type), the duration of each paper will be two hours and each paper will be for 200 marks. The paper can be attempted in both English and Hindi and there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every wrong answer. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Exam Date has been released; to know the exam date, the subject-wise syllabus and the other important guidelines, read further..

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Exam Date

Interested candidates must note that According to the official ‘Union Public Service Commission Programme of Examinations/Recruitment Tests (RTs)- 2024’, the date of notification for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is February 14, 2024 and the UPSC SCE Prelims 2024 Last Date For Receipt of Applications is March 5, 2024. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Exam Date is May 26, 2024.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Subject-Wise Syllabus

Check below, the detailed topics that are part of the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Syllabus for the different subjects..

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Geography Syllabus

The syllabus is divided into two major parts, ‘Fundamentals Of Geography’ and ‘Principles of Indian Geography’.

Fundamentals of Geography-

General Geography- Universe, Earth Evolution

Geomorphology- Earth’s Interior, Geology and Rock System, Geomorphic Process, Earthquakes and Volcanism, Distribution of Continents and Oceans, Landforms and their evolution, Landforms across the world

Oceanography- Hydrosphere, Submarine Relief Features, Temperature and Salinity, Waves Oceans Currents and Tides, Marine Resources, Ocean Deposits and Corals

Climatology- Atmosphere, Inversion of Temperature, Insolation and Heat Budget, Air Mass, Fronts, Cyclones and Jet Streams, Wind and Pressure Belts, Precipitation, Climate Zones of the World

Bio Geography- Soil characteristics, Vegetation resources

Human and Economic Geography- Demography and Census, Human Development, Economic Activities, Transport and Communication, International Trade, Settlement

Principles of Indian Geography-

Indian Geography- Physiography of India, Drainage System, Climate Soils in India, Natural Vegetation, Population, Settlements and Urbanization, Land Resource, Mineral Resource, Energy Resource, Agriculture and Basic Terminology, Recent development in agriculture, Productivity of Crops, Industry, Transport, Recent developments in Industry and Transport

World Regional Geography- Continents Countries and Cities, Location in News

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 History Syllabus

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 History Syllabus will include three sections for Indian History- ‘Ancient History’, ‘Medieval History’ and ‘Modern History’ and there will be different section of World History.

Ancient History- Pre-Historic Times, Indus Valley Civilization, Rig Vedic Period, Later Vedic Period, Jainism, Buddhism, Mahajanpadas, Mauryan Empire, Post-Mauryan Period, Gupta Period, Harshwardhana Period, Sangam Period (South-Indian Dynasties)

Medieval History- Famous Early Medieval Indian Dynasties (Pallavas, Pratiharas, Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas), Cholas and South Indian Kingdoms, Early Muslim Invasions, The Delhi Sultanate

Afghans Rajputs & Mughals, Establishment of the North-Indian Empire, The Mughal Empire, Marathas and the Other Indian States, The decline of the Mughal Empire, Vijaynagar Empire

Modern History- Advent of Europeans, British Expansion, Administration before 1857, Economic Policies of the British, Impact of British Administration, Revolt of 1857, Administrative Changes after 1857, Development of Civil Services, Development of Education, Development of Press, Socio-Religious Reforms, Peasant Movements, Revolutionary Nationalism, Indian National Movement-I (1905-1918), Indian National Movement-II (1918-1929), Indian National Movement-III (1930-1947), Governors-General and Viceroys of India, Constitutional Development of India

World History- French Revolution, Industrial evolution, World War I, World War II

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Art And Culture Syllabus

The Art and Culture Syllabus for UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 includes the following topics-

Architecture, Sculpture, Paintings (Mural & Miniature), Pottery Tradition, Numismatics, Performing Arts (Dance, Music, Theater, Martial Arts), Religion and Literature, National and Regional Festivals

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Environment Syllabus

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Environment Syllabus is divided between ‘Environment and Ecology’ and ‘Biodiversity’.

Environment and Ecology- Origin of Life Forms, Basic Concepts of Ecology, Ecosystem Functions, Population Ecology, Adaptation of Species and Interactions, Terrestrial Ecosystem, Aquatic Ecosystem, Nutrient Cycling

Biodiversity- Basics of Biodiversity, Animal and Plant Diversity, Threats to Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation, Estuaries, Mangroves, Coral Reefs, Wetlands, Resource Degradation and Management, Environmental Pollution, Climate Change, Environmental Governance

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Polity Syllabus

The UPSC Prelims 2024 Polity Syllabus includes the following points-

Evolution of the Constitution, Salient Features of the Indian Constitution, Union Territories, Citizenship, Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Duties, System of Governance, Union Executive, Union Legislature, State Executive, State Legislature, Local Government, UT and Special Areas, Judiciary, Constitutional & Non-Constitutional Bodies, Political Dynamics (Political Parties, Elections, Pressure Groups), Governance, International Relations

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Economy Syllabus

Basic Concepts- Macroeconomic concepts, microeconomic concepts

Economic Measurements- National Income and its Calculation, Economic Growth and Development, Inflation

Money and Banking- Money function and classification, Financial markets and its instruments, banking structure in India

Public Finance in India- Budgeting, Fiscal Policy, Centre-State Distribution, Tax Structure in India

Planning- Meaning objective and history, Planning Institutions, five-year plans in India, NITI Aayog

Open Economy- Foreign trade concepts, international organisations, trade agreements, recent development

Economic Sectors- Poverty, Employment and unemployment, government schemes and programmes

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 General Science Syllabus

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 General Science Syllabus includes the following topics-

Science and technology in India, Space, IT and Communication, Materials Nano Technology and Robotics, Defence, Nuclear Technology, Intellectual Property Rights and other Miscellaneous issues, biotechnology

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 CSAT Syllabus

For the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 CSAT Paper, the syllabus included the following topics-

Comprehension, inter-personal skills including communication skills, logical reasoning and analytical ability, decision-making and problem-solving, general mental ability, basic numerical skills of class X level (orders of magnitude, numbers and their relations, etc.), data interpretation of class X level (graphs, charts, tables, data sufficiency, etc.)

