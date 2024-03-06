Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Last Date For Application TODAY, Key Points To Remember While Filling Form

The last date to apply for the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 was extended by a day and the deadline now is 6:00 PM today, March 6, 2024. Here are important points you must remember while filling the form..

New Delhi: There are several entrance examinations in the country, at both educational and professional levels, which are considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations conducted in India and even abroad. One such examination is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examinations for which, lakhs of students appear every year but only a few hundreds are able to clear its three rounds – UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains and UPSC Interview. If you are a UPSC aspirant, you must be aware that the application for UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 has been live and its last day, which was March 5, 2024 has been extended by a day. According to the new deadline, the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Application Deadline will close at 6:00 PM today, March 6, 2024. Take a look at the steps to fill the form and the key points that you must remember while filling the form..

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Application: How To Fill Form

Follow the steps given below, to fill the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Application Form. Here’s what you have to do…

To fill the form, you must visit the official websites – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application.”

If this is your first time and you are a new user, register yourself on the OTR platform to fill the form.

Now, fill up the important details such as your name, parents’ name, educational qualification, your address, your email ID and mobile number.

Upload the required documents – valid ID proof, your photograph and signature.

Now, pay the UPSC application fee.

Submit the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

