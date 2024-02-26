Home

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Registration Ends in 8 Days; Check Previous 5 Years GS Question Papers

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 registration will end in 8 days. IAS, IPS, IFS, and other budding aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form 2024 at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 registration will conclude in 8 days, i.e. March 5, 2024. IAS, IPS, IFS, and other budding aspirants can fill up the UPSC CSE Prelims Application Form 2024 by visiting the official websites: upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. Through this competitive examination, candidates will be recruited as the Indian Administrative Service(IAS), Indian Foreign Service(IFS), Indian Police Service(IPS), Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’, Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ and various other posts as mentioned in the detailed notification.

Now, talking about the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, the examination shall comprise of two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Talking about preparation, thorough planning is key. Candidates must delve deep into all relevant topics and can achieve this by referring to reputable textbooks, scanning through previous years’ question papers, and frequenting current affairs magazines. Additionally, routine mock tests help in better time management and improve question-answering precision. Summarily, the UPSC General Studies Paper is a make-or-break part of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. With a solid understanding of the key topics, being well-informed on current affairs, and consistent practice, aspirants can improve their performance in the examination and increase their chances of success in this prestigious examination. In this article, we have provided you with the previous year’s question paper for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019

The online Applications can be filled upto 5th March, 2024 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Services and Posts mentioned in the notification will be held by the Union Public Service Commission on May 26, 2024. For more details, visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission.

