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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 LIVE: Civil Services Preliminary exam today; Check answer key update, objection dates, reporting time, exam day guidelines

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UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 LIVE: Civil Services Preliminary exam today; Check answer key update, objection dates, reporting time, exam day guidelines

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has already uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2026 Today, May 24 LIVE: The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be held today, May 24, 2026. The examination will be held all over India. The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has already uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in). The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout.

Candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 have been advised to report at their respective centres well before the entry closing time, as late arrivals may not be permitted inside the venue. This year, over 8.19 lakh aspirants are expected to take the highly competitive examination.

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The preliminary exam will be conducted in two separate shifts on the same day. The General Studies (GS) Paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) or Paper 2 will take place in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Before appearing for the examination, aspirants are advised to check the reporting time, exam centre, admit card details, and important exam day guidelines.

Notably, the UPSC conducts Civil Services examinations annually in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview — to select first-grade officers for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and more.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s decision to release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2026 soon after the test, has been hailed by the exam body’s chairman as “a new beginning”, a move that will go a long way in addressing candidates’ grievances and also making the entire procedure transparent.

When will UPSC release answer key?

Undertaking a major change in the evaluation process, the UPSC on Monday announced that the Commission will share the provisional answer keys of the preliminary examinations with the candidates, soon after the exams.

According to the UPSC, the key body for conducting Civil Services Examinations, has introduced the ‘reforms’ to enhance transparency and uphold the highest standards of conduct of the examination.

“This initiative reflects the Commission’s ongoing endeavour to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates,” UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said.

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According to the new guidelines, candidates can raise their objections and submit their representations till May 31 through a dedicated online portal, i.e., ‘Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)’.

They can submit their representations by indicating the correct key as per their understanding, along with a brief description and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

“The objections will be reviewed by subject experts with domain knowledge in the concerned subjects. The expert panels will evaluate each representation, verify the supporting documents, and decide on the correctness of the answers before the final answer key is published,” the UPSC further said.

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