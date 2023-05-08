UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

How To Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card?

The admit card will contain details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

Visit the official website at

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Admit Card.”

Log in with your registration number and date of birth.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations.

If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission. Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in the Commission’s Office either in person or over the phone Nos. 011-23381125/011- 23385271/011-23098543. All the candidates are advised that they should visit and confirm their exam centre at least one day prior to the exam.