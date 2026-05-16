Home

Education

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit card 2026: Civil Services Exam on May 24; Check hall ticket, reporting time, prohibited items, key guidelines

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit card 2026: Civil Services Exam on May 24; Check hall ticket, reporting time, prohibited items, key guidelines

The UPSC CSE admit card 2026 has been released. Check the exam day guidelines and other details here.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit card 2026: Civil Services Exam on May 24; Check hall ticket, reporting time, prohibited items, key guidelines(Photo Credit: Representational Image

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services(Preliminary) Examination on May 24, 2026, across the country. The UPSC CSE admit card 2026 has been released. IAS, IPS aspirants can download the UPSC CSE admit card 2026 by visiting the official website at https://upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

Has UPSC issued the Civil Services prelims admit card?

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. A student who does not produce his/her e-admit card for checking at the allotted venue will not be allowed to take the examination. It is to be noted that a candidate whose photograph on his/her e-admit card is not clear, will have to bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs, one for each session, for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.

Students must note that the entry into the examination venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. i.e. 9:00 AM for the forenoon session and 2:00 PM for the afternoon session.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card (Download Link)

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2026: Key Guidelines to follow

Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any costly items.

They must not carry any banned items inside the exam centre.

Candidates will be allowed to take with them only the e-Admit card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs(whichever applicable and any other items as specified in the instructions of the e-admit card to the venue.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2026: How to Download Civil Services Preliminary E-Admit Card?

Visit the official website: https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download E-ADMIT CARDS FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC. or Download e-ADMIT CARDS FOR Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026.”

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21; Dharmendra Pradhan to brief on paper leak row today

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2026: List of items allowed to carry/ Banned items

Possession (even in switched off mode)/use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics/Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) or violation of any Instruction shall entail disciplinary action which may include cancellation of candidature of candidate, filing of FIR/police complaint against the candidate, prohibition from appearing in subsequent Session(s)/day(s) of the Examination. In addition, the Commission may take any other appropriate action as per provisions contained in the Examination Rules of CSE, 2026.

Candidates are also advised to bring Back Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/Halls.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.