UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to check Civil Services preliminary key at upsc.gov.in? Step-by-step guide

UPSC will, for the first time, release the provisional answer key soon after the completion of the examination.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/upsc-cse-prelims-answer-key-2026-how-to-check-civil-services-preliminary-key-at-upsc-gov-in-step-by-step-guide-upsconline-nic-in-8427679/ Copy

Aspirants leave the examination centre after appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the civil services (preliminary) examination 2026, including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) exam on May 24, 2026, at 2,072 examination venues in 83 examination centres (cities) across the country. Nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the civil services preliminary examination held on Sunday.

How many students appeared for the UPSC exam?

This year, the commission introduced real-time face authentication of candidates at examination venues to prevent impersonation and strengthen the integrity of the examination process. According to the provisional data, Out of a total of 8,19,732 candidates who had applied for the examination, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates (around 67 per cent) appeared for the examination.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: Civil Services Preliminary exam today; Check answer key update, objection dates, reporting time, exam day guidelines

The UPSC CSE examination was held in two mandatory sessions, commencing with General Studies (Paper-I) from 09:30 am to 11:30 am in the forenoon session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) [Paper-II] from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm in the afternoon session. The examination was held in strict compliance with the prescribed institutional guidelines and examination protocols.

When will UPSC announce the UPSC Answer Key?

Among the highly crowded centres, Delhi centre recorded the highest application with 70,885 candidates across 144 venues, followed by Hyderabad centre with 44,209 candidates at 100 venues, while Patna centre recorded 39,147 candidates across 79 venues. On the other hand, Kargil recorded the least number of candidates application with 98 candidates across one venue, followed by Port Blair with 270 candidates at one venue, while Leh (Ladakh) recorded 308 candidates across two venues.

The commission will, for the first time, release the provisional answer key soon after the completion of the examination. The commission will initially publish a provisional answer key and invite representations, if any, from candidates until 6:00 pm on the seventh day from the date of the examination, ie, till May 31. All representations received will be carefully examined, along with the supporting documents submitted by candidates, before recording a considered view on the correctness of the answer key for the concerned questions, the statement said. Also Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS schedule, notification date here The final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result of the civil services examination – 2026, in accordance with the commission’s existing practice, it said.

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to check?