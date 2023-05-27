Home

Education

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: Bangalore Metro Services to Begin At 6 AM Tomorrow From These Terminals Stations

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: Bangalore Metro Services to Begin At 6 AM Tomorrow From These Terminals Stations

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: Bangalore Metro to Begin Operations Early on May 28 For Civil Service Exam Aspirants. Check details here.

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link, Exam Date Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023: To facilitate civil service examination aspirants, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will begin passenger services at 6:00 AM on Sunday instead of the regular time of 7:00 AM. The preliminary examination for civil services 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled on May 28 (Sunday).

“In view of UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exams on 28 May 2023 (Sunday), the Metro Train Services will start at 6.00 Hrs instead of 7.00 Hrs from all the terminal stations that is Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, KR Puram and Whitefield (Kadugodi), ” reads BMRCL press release. The BMRCL decided to start operations an hour earlier in order to make the commute easier for exam takers.

You may like to read

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) will begin its services an hour earlier on Sunday to accommodate those taking UPSC prelims exams on that day. In its notification on May 8 announcing the date for the prestigious examination, the UPSC said the entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 09.20 am for the forenoon session and 2.20 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the examination venue after the said time, it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES