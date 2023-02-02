Home

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 Registration: Highest Number of Vacancies in 7 Years; Check Details Here

UPSC Civil Services 2023: This year, the commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill out 1,105 vacancies in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), which is the highest in the last seven years, and 150 vacant posts in Indian Forest Services (IFS).

UPSC Civil Services 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023) and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023. This year, the commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill out 1,105 vacancies in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), which is the highest in the last seven years, and 150 vacant posts in Indian Forest Services (IFS). Earlier in 2016, UPSC advertised 1209 posts after which the number of vacancies continued to decline until last year.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2023 Registration: Let’s Have A Look At The Brief Timeline

Year Number of posts 2023-24 1105 2022-23 1011 2021-22 712 202o-21 796 2019-2020 927 2018-2019 812 2017-2018 1058 2016-2017 1209 2015-2016 1164 2014-2015 1364

In 2021, the Commission had an earlier registration form for 861 posts, which were later increased to 1011 after a total of 150 vacancies for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ were added.

Railways to Recruit For IRMS Through UPSC CSE, Drops Plans for Separate Exam

As per news agency PTI Report, the Railways ministry has decided to recruit officers for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the UPSC for 2023. This is in contradiction to an earlier order which stated that recruitment to the service would be done through a specially designed IRMS Examination, to be conducted by the UPSC from 2023. “Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and DoPT, has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the UPSC for the year 2023,” it said in a statement.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Fee

Application Fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Last Date

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.

How to fill UPSC IAS Application Form 2023?

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in .

. Go to the What’s New section on the home page.

Next, click on the “Exam Notification: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” link.

Go through the detailed notification and proceed to apply for the exam.

Fill up the UPSC CSE application form as instructed and verify the details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for further reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2023

The Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28. This examination is one of three stages of exams that are conducted for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPSC (upsc.gov.in) and (upsconline.nic.in) for the latest updates.