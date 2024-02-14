Home

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2024 Registration: Number Of Vacancies Decreases From Previous Year; Details Inside

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 today, February 14, 2024. This year, the Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on May 26, 2024. All candidates (male/female/transgender) are requested to carefully read the Rules of Civil Services Examination notified by the Government (Department of Personnel and Training) and this Notice of Examination derived from these Rules.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1056 which include 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 06 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 12 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 09 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness.

