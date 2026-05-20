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UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Commission releases major update ahead of Civil Services Preliminary exam, aspirants can...

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Commission releases major update ahead of Civil Services Preliminary exam, aspirants can…

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026 will be release soon after the examination. Check important details and how to check here.

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Commission releases major update ahead of Civil Services Preliminary exam, aspirants can...(Representational Image)

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services(Preliminary) Examination, 2026, on May 24 across the country. The UPSC CSE Prelims Admit card has been released at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. IAS, IPS aspirants can download the UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2026 at upsc.gov.in by entering the login details. No candidate will be allowed entry into the examination venue after the closure of the entry. Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT gadgets, books, bags, etc.

When will UPSC conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination?

Candidates are advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR Answer Sheets and Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only. Meanwhile, the board will release the UPSC CSE Provisional Answer key soon after the exam to enhance transparency and upload the highest standard of conduct of the examination.

“The Union Public Service Commission, for the first time, will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, soon after the Exam, to enhance transparency and uphold the highest standards of conduct of examination,” reads the press release by the UPSC.

What did UPSC Chairman, Dr Ajay Kumar, say about the answer key?

Terming it as “a new beginning”, the UPSC Chairman, Dr. Ajay Kumar, stated, “For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission’s ongoing endeavour to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates”. Further, he added, “The policy aims to make the examination process more participative while upholding its sanctity, integrity, and merit-based framework.”

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After the release of the provisional answer key, candidates of the Civil services examination, can submit their representations, if any, till May 31, 2026, 6PM, through a dedicated online portal i.e. “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” available at https://upsconline.nic.in/login. Candidates will be able to submit their representations by indicating the correct key as per their understanding, along with a brief description and supporting documents from three authentic sources. This will not only enable candidates to make an early and informed assessment of their performance in the examination but also provide them adequate time and opportunity to submit their representations.

All representations received from candidates will be placed before the team(s) of subject expert(s) for a comprehensive and meticulous review. These experts possess domain knowledge and subject expertise. They will carefully examine each representation, assess the supporting documents, and record their considered views regarding the correctness of the Answer Key for the concerned questions. The Answer Key will thereafter be finalized only after due consideration of all representations received.

This new reform has been introduced to address, the long-standing demand from candidates for publication of Provisional Answer Keys. This was also, in furtherance of the Commission’s commitment towards transparency, accountability, and strengthening the confidence of candidates in the examination system, the Commission has implemented the policy of publishing the Provisional Answer Keys.

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: How to check?

Visit the official website of UPSC at https://upsconline.nic.in/login.

Look for the link that reads,” “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” available at https://upsconline.nic.in/login.

Candidates will be able to submit their representations by indicating the correct key as per their understanding, along with a brief description and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

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