UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Last date to submit representations is today; Check direct link

Candidates can submit their representations through the dedicated online portal, “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”, available at upsconline.nic.in.

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UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Last date to submit objections is today; Check direct link(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: The last date to challenge the UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key is today, May 31, 2026, until 6 PM. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), for the first time, has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services (Preliminary), CSP, Examination, 2026 on May 27. Candidates can submit their representations through the dedicated online portal, “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”, available at upsconline.nic.in.

Representations are required to be submitted by indicating the correct answer key as per the candidate’s understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

Also Read: CCPA imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre over misleading UPSC Civil Services results advertisements

All representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts

All representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts for a comprehensive and meticulous review. These experts, possessing domain knowledge and subject expertise, will carefully examine each representation, assess the supporting documents, and record their considered views regarding the correctness of the answer key for the concerned questions. The final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result, in accordance with the Commission’s existing practice.

The question papers for the examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are prepared by the subject matter experts drawn from across the country. These experts design papers in accordance with the objectives and requirements of the examination process, ensuring a fair and level playing field for candidates from diverse academic, social, and regional backgrounds.

Nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination for the vacancies of 933 posts

For the recently conducted Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, the questions are based on authentic and credible sources, their references and answers, may be traced to Standard textbooks, Journals, Government websites, Government Press Releases and Reputed Newspapers etc. This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination for the vacancies of 933 posts in Civil Services and 80 posts in Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026 direct link

The examination was held on May 24, 2026, in two mandatory sessions, commencing with General Studies (Paper-I) from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the forenoon session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) [Paper-II] from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM in the afternoon session, in strict compliance with the prescribed institutional guidelines and examination protocols.

“The release of the Provisional Answer Key reflects UPSC’s commitment to greater transparency, fairness, and integrity in the examination process while providing candidates an opportunity for informed and constructive participation,” reads the PIB press release by UPSC.

Also Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS schedule, notification date here

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to check?