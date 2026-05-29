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UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Civil Services GS Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key direct link; last date to raise objections is…

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026 has been released. Check UPSC Civil Services GS Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key direct link and last date to raise objections.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: May 29, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Civil Services GS Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key direct link; last date to raise objections is...
UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Civil Services GS Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key direct link; last date to raise objections is...(Photo Credit: IANS)

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Provisional Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026 at https://upsconline.nic.in/ and https://www.upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key has been released for General Studies Paper – I and General Studies Paper – II.

The UPSC civil services (preliminary) examination 2026, including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) exam, was held on May 24, 2026, at 2,072 examination venues in 83 examination centres (cities) across the country. Nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the civil services preliminary examination. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key.

Read more: UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to check Civil Services preliminary key at upsc.gov.in when declared? Step-by-step guide

Also Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: UPSC CSE Prelims on May 23; Mains exam on August 20; Check NDA ,CDS, IES, ISS schedule, notification date here

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to check?

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Key: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026.”
  • You will be redirected to a new webpage.
  • Depending upon your choice, click on General Studies Paper – I/General Studies Paper – II.
  • A new PDF document will open on the screen.
  • Scroll the PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: Last date to submit representations?

Candidates who appeared for these Examinations can submit their representations, if any, until 6 PM on May 31, 2026, through the dedicated online portal, “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”, available at upsconline.nic.in. Representations are required to be submitted by indicating the correct answer key as per the candidate’s understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

All representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts for a comprehensive and meticulous review. These experts, possessing domain knowledge and subject expertise, will carefully examine each representation, assess the supporting documents, and record their considered views regarding the correctness of the answer key for the concerned questions. The final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result, in accordance with the Commission’s existing practice.

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026 direct link

The question papers for the examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are prepared by the subject matter experts drawn from across the country. These experts design papers in accordance with the objectives and requirements of the examination process, ensuring a fair and level playing field for candidates from diverse academic, social, and regional backgrounds.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Candidate’s Response sheet at jeeadv.ac.in today; download link, how to check

For the recently conducted Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, the questions are based on authentic and credible sources, their references and answers, may be traced to Standard textbooks, Journals, Government websites, Government Press Releases and Reputed Newspapers etc.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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