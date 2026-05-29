UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026: Civil Services GS Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key direct link; last date to raise objections is...

Candidates who appeared for these Examinations can submit their representations, if any, until 6 PM on May 31, 2026, through the dedicated online portal, “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”, available at upsconline.nic.in. Representations are required to be submitted by indicating the correct answer key as per the candidate’s understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

All representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts for a comprehensive and meticulous review. These experts, possessing domain knowledge and subject expertise, will carefully examine each representation, assess the supporting documents, and record their considered views regarding the correctness of the answer key for the concerned questions. The final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result, in accordance with the Commission’s existing practice.

UPSC CSE Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2026 direct link

The question papers for the examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are prepared by the subject matter experts drawn from across the country. These experts design papers in accordance with the objectives and requirements of the examination process, ensuring a fair and level playing field for candidates from diverse academic, social, and regional backgrounds.

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For the recently conducted Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, the questions are based on authentic and credible sources, their references and answers, may be traced to Standard textbooks, Journals, Government websites, Government Press Releases and Reputed Newspapers etc.