UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Date: How to Check Civil Services Exam Preliminary Results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date: As soon as the result is published, IAS aspirants can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to announce the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) soon. As per the Commission’s Annual Calendar 2023, the Preliminary examination was conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023. As soon as the result is published, IAS aspirants who have appeared for the examination can check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at The Commission will release a PDF that will consist of a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

This examination is one of three stages of exams that are conducted for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and other civil services. Qualified candidates will have to appear for the Mains examination.

UPSC CSE Main Exam Date 2023

The Commission will hold the main examination on September 15, 2023. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. [Also see Note (ii) under Para-I of Section II-(B)]. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

“Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test,” the Commission in the Information Brochure said. The main Examination is intended to assess the overall intellectual traits and depth of understanding of candidates rather than merely the range of their information and memory.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Detailed Notification PDF

UPSC Annual Calendar 2024 PDF – Direct Link

UPSC Annual Calendar 2023 PDF – Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result: Official Websites to Track

upsc.gov.in upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date(Tentative) And Time

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result Date: June

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result: Here’s How to Download Result?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at . On the homepage, go to the What’s New section. Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.” A new webpage will open on the screen. Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC has released the annual examination schedule for the year 2024. As per the exam calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024, while its notification will be released on February 14, 2023. The last date to apply for the same is March 5, 2024. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.