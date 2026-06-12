UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: Check last year’s Civil Services Preliminary result date; steps to view candidate’s roll number at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Result 2026 latest news: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will declare the Civil Services (Preliminary) Result, 2026, on its official website. Once published, the UPSC CSE Prelims Result download link can be viewed at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Those candidates who have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination of that year, provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination.
This year, the UPSC CSE Prelims Examination 2026 was held on May 24, 2026, across the country. The exam was held in two mandatory sessions, commencing with General Studies (Paper-I) from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the forenoon session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) [Paper-II] from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM in the afternoon session.
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To download the UPSC CSE Prelims result, a student must enter the necessary login credentials. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 933 which include 33 Vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 11 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 8 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 7 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) except the combination of blind & deaf (B+D).
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.
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The UPSC Civil Services Name List includes details such as the candidate’s roll number and name. In 2025, UPSC CSE Prelims result was announced on June 11. Meanwhile, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 was held on May 25, 2025. At present, UPSC has not released any date and time for the declaration of the UPSC CSE Prelims Result for this year.
The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 name-wise roll order list of written qualified candidates will contain details such as serial number, name of the candidate, and roll number of the candidate.
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