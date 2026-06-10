UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: How to check Civil Services Preliminary result name list, candidate’s roll number when declared? Step-by-step guide

UPSC CSE Prelims result will be released on the official website. Check the step-by-step guide to view the detailed PDF.

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Prayagraj: Candidates undergo security checks before appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (PTI Photo)

UPSC CSE Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release the Civil Services (Preliminary) Result, 2026, on its official website. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination of that year, provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

When was the UPSC CSE Prelims exam held?

The Civil Services Examination comprises two successive stages: (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for Civil Services (Main) Examination; and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview/Personality Test) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT: NTA CUET provisional answer key, recorded response at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link, step-by-step guide

The Commission successfully conducted the UPSC CSE Prelims Examination 2026 on May 24, 2026, across the country. The exam was held in two mandatory sessions, commencing with General Studies (Paper-I) from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the forenoon session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) [Paper-II] from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM in the afternoon session, in strict compliance with the prescribed institutional guidelines and examination protocols.

Candidates who appeared for these Examinations were allowed to submit their representations, if any, until 6 PM on May 31, 2026, through the dedicated online portal, “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”, available at upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims Result will be announced in a PDF format on the website. The UPSC CSE Prelims Result will consist of details such as the name and roll number of the candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services(Main) Examination, 2026.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to check Civil Services preliminary key at upsc.gov.in when declared? Step-by-step guide

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: How to Check Civil Services Prelims result name List?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Prelims 2026 Name List will appear on the screen.

The UPSC Civil Services Name List includes details such as the candidate’s roll number and name. At present, UPSC has not released any date and time for the declaration of the UPSC CSE Prelims Result. Aspirants are advised to wait for the official announcement. Students must go through the official website for the latest updates. Aspirants must not believe in fake news and rumours. This article is solely based on how to check the result through the step-by-step guide.