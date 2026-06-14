UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: When and where to check Civil Services Preliminary result name list, candidate’s roll number when announced? Steps inside

Students can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

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UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: When and where to check Civil Services Preliminary result name list, candidate’s roll number when announced? Steps inside(Photo Credit: IANS)

UPSC CSE Result 2026 Latest Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to release the Civil Services (Preliminary) Result, 2026, on its official website. Once announced, the students can download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, the Commission conducted the UPSC CSE Prelims Examination 2026 on May 24, 2026, across the country.

The exam was held in two mandatory sessions. The General Studies (Paper-I) exam was held from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the forenoon session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) [Paper-II] from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM in the afternoon session.

Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination of that year, provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination. The Commission recently released the provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services (Preliminary), CSP, Examination, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for these Examinations were allowed to submit their representations, if any, until 6 PM on May 31, 2026, through the dedicated online portal, “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”, available at upsconline.nic.in. Representations are required to be submitted by indicating the correct answer key as per the candidate’s understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

All representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts for a comprehensive and meticulous review. These experts, possessing domain knowledge and subject expertise, will carefully examine each representation, assess the supporting documents, and record their considered views regarding the correctness of the answer key for the concerned questions. The final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result, in accordance with the Commission’s existing practice.

“The release of the Provisional Answer Key reflects UPSC’s commitment to greater transparency, fairness, and integrity in the examination process while providing candidates an opportunity for informed and constructive participation,” UPSC in a statement said.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: How to Check Civil Services Prelims result name List?