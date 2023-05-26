Home

Money VS Passion: Meet Robin Bansal, Who Quit Rs 35 Lakh Job to Pursue His UPSC CSE Dream

UPSC Success Story: Soon after the declaration of the UPSC Civil Services Examination Final Result 2022, the Internet was flooded with inspiring stories of various candidates. One of them which has recently gone viral is of a 25-year-old Robin Bansal, who quit the handsome salary of Rs 36 lakh per annum to follow his passion — to clear the toughest competitive examination.

There is no denying that it is the dream of millions of Indians to pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. However, clearing the examination is no cakewalk. It took Robin Bansal, an engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, fourth attempt to clear the civil services exam. His father Vijay Kumar is a lecturer of Economics at the Government College For Girls in Lehra. Meanwhile, his mother is a homemaker.

After completing high school, Bansal took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in order to get admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi. The young man’s tenacity and determination allowed him to get admission to IIT.

After graduating from IIT with a B.Tech degree, Bansal landed a high-paying job at a private firm. As per the Hindustan Times report, his annual salary was Rs 36 lakh. However, Robin appears to have other plans. He was not interested in working for a corporation and instead hoped to be chosen for a government position. After only a year in the private sector, Robin left his job and began studying for the UPSC CSE exams.

“I joined a private company with an annual package of ₹36 lakh. However, after one year, I resigned and started focusing on my preparations for the UPSC,” Robin was quoted as saying to HindustanTimes. Bansal has started preparing for the UPSC exam ever since he joined IIT-Delhi.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Robin Bansal. He first attempted the competitive exam in 2019 and failed. Additionally, he failed the exam on his subsequent attempts in 2020 and 2021. But the 25-year-old’s diligence and efforts helped him succeed. Robin achieved his goal of passing the UPSC exam in 2022 by securing the AIR 135th position. Robin Bansal story makes us believe that “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”

