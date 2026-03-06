  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC CSE Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in; 958 candidates qualify Civil Services Final Exam

UPSC CSE Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in; 958 candidates qualify Civil Services Final Exam

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Result 2025 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and ups

Published date india.com Published: March 6, 2026 3:01 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
UPSC CSE Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in; 958 candidates qualify Civil Services Final Exam
UPSC CSE Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in; 958 candidates qualify Civil Services Final Exam

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 has been declared. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE Result 2025 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.