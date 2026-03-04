Home

Education

UPSC CSE Result 2025 LIVE: When will Commission declare Civil Services Final Result? Past years trends, how to check, expected dates

UPSC CSE Result 2025 LIVE: When will Commission declare Civil Services Final Result? Past year’s trends, how to check, expected dates

UPSC CSE Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to announce results for the Civil Services Examination, 2025, anytime soon.

UPSC CSE Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to announce results for the Civil Services Examination, 2025, anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can check the UPSC CSE Result 2025 by visiting the official website of the Commission at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. This year, the Civil Services (Main) Examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.