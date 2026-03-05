Home

Education

UPSC CSE Result 2025 LIVE: UPSC Civil Services Exam Final Result, name-wise topper list expected soon at upsc.gov.in; how to check, official websites, direct link

live

UPSC CSE Result 2025 LIVE: UPSC Civil Services Exam Final Result, name-wise topper list expected soon at upsc.gov.in; how to check, official websites, direct link

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The UPSC CSE Final Result can be accessed at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will soon declare the UPSC CSE Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Examination, 2025, can access the UPSC CSE Result 2025 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, the Civil Services (Main) Examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The Commission concluded the personality test on February 26, 2026. Along with the results, the Commission will announce the UPSC CSE topper list. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on UPSC CSE Final Result 2025.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.