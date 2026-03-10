Home

Education

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Marks of Recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in; direct link, how to check

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Marks of Recommended candidates released at upsc.gov.in; direct link, how to check

UPSC Civil Services(Main) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the marks of recommended candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Examination, 2025. Candi

UPSC CSE Result Out

UPSC Civil Services(Main) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the marks of recommended candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Examination, 2025. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in. A total of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

As per to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, marks of Recommended Candidates list published today, Agnihotri obtained 867 marks in the written test and 204 marks in the personality test. Overall, he scored 1071 marks. Agnihotri secured the first rank, with medical science as his optional subject, in his third attempt.

Speaking about their marks, Rajeshwari Suve M scored 865 marks in the written test and 202 marks in the personality test. She obtained a total of 1067 marks.

UPSC Topper Dhull scored 864 marks in the written test and 193 marks in the personality test. He obtained a total of 1057 marks.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

UPSC Rank holder 4 Raghav Jhunjhunwala scored 847 marks in the written test and 195 marks in the personality test. He obtained a total of 1042 marks.

UPSC Rank holder 5 Ishan Bhatnagar obtained 823 marks in the written test and 215 marks in the personality test. He obtained a total of 1038 marks.

In the Civil Services Examination 2025, the minimum qualifying standards/marks secured by the last recommended candidate in various categories at various stages are as under:-

Examination General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 CS (Prelim)* 92.66 89.34 92.00 84.00 82.66 76.66 54.66 40.66 40.66 CS (Main) # 739 706 717 700 694 703 708 536 451 CS (Final) 963 926 931 905 902 917 944 804 631

UPSC Civil Services Result 2025: How to Check Marks of Recommended Candidates?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads,” Marks of Recommended Candidates: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025″

A new document will appear on the screen.

Scroll down the PDF document to check your name, marks obtained, and rank secured.

For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.