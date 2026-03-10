UPSC CSE Result 2025: AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri scored 1071 marks in Civil Services Exam; His written, PT marks are...

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Anuj Agnihotri, an AIIMS graduate, has topped the coveted civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.
UPSC Civil Services(Main) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Examination, 2025, today, March 10, 2026. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. Anuj Agnihotri, an AIIMS graduate, has topped the coveted civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.
According to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, Marks of Recommended Candidates list released today, Agnihotri obtained 867 marks in the written test and 204 marks in the personality test. Overall, he scored 1071 marks. Agnihotri secured the first rank, with medical science as his optional subject, in his third attempt.
He has done MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks, respectively. Second rank holder Rajeshwari, who has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, had chosen sociology as her optional subject. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) graduate from the University of Delhi, bagged the third rank with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject
Speaking about their marks, Rajeshwari Suve M scored 865 marks in the written test and 202 marks in the personality test. She obtained a total of 1067 marks. UPSC Topper Dhull scored 864 marks in the written test and 193 marks in the personality test. He obtained a total of 1057 marks.
|S.No.
|Name
|Written Total
|PT Marks
|Final Total
|1
|ANUJ AGNIHOTRI
|867
|204
|1071
|2
|RAJESHWARI SUVE M
|865
|202
|1067
|3
|AKANSH DHULL
|864
|193
|1057
|4
|RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA
|847
|195
|1042
|5
|ISHAN BHATNAGAR
|823
|215
|1038
|6
|ZINNIA AURORA
|822
|215
|1037
|7
|A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN
|834
|201
|1035
|8
|PAKSHAL SECRETRY
|837
|198
|1035
|9
|ASTHA JAIN
|835
|198
|1033
|10
|UJJWAL PRIYANK
|846
|187
|1033
|11
|YASHASWI RAJ VARDHAN
|823
|209
|1032
|12
|AKSHIT BHARDWAJ
|841
|190
|1031
|13
|ANANYA SHARMA
|822
|206
|1028
|14
|SURABHI YADAV
|862
|165
|1027
|15
|SIMRANDEEP KAUR
|825
|201
|1026
|16
|MONIKA SRIVASTAVA
|819
|206
|1025
|17
|CHITWAN JAIN
|850
|175
|1025
|18
|SRUTHII R
|825
|200
|1025
|19
|NISAR DISHANT AMRUTLAL
|815
|209
|1024
|20
|RAVI RAAZ
|823
|201
|1024
|21
|SHUBHAM SINGH
|837
|187
|1024
|22
|GEETIKA ARORA
|831
|192
|1023
|23
|JEENU SRI JASWANTH CHANDRA
|832
|191
|1023
|24
|IFRA SHAMS ANSARI
|813
|209
|1022
|25
|BHAVIKA CHOPRA
|829
|193
|1022
UPSC Civil Services Result 2025: How to Check Marks of Recommended Candidates?
- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.
- Look for the link that reads,” Marks of Recommended Candidates: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023″
- A new document will appear on the screen.
- Scroll down the PDF document to check your name, marks obtained, and rank secured.
- For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
