UPSC CSE Result 2025: AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri scored 1071 marks in Civil Services Exam; His written, PT marks are...

Anuj Agnihotri, an AIIMS graduate, has topped the coveted civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

UPSC IAS Results 2025

UPSC Civil Services(Main) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the marks of recommended candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Examination, 2025, today, March 10, 2026. Candidates can access the UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, Marks of Recommended Candidates list released today, Agnihotri obtained 867 marks in the written test and 204 marks in the personality test. Overall, he scored 1071 marks. Agnihotri secured the first rank, with medical science as his optional subject, in his third attempt.

According to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, Marks of Recommended Candidates list released today, Agnihotri obtained 867 marks in the written test and 204 marks in the personality test. Overall, he scored 1071 marks. Agnihotri secured the first rank, with medical science as his optional subject, in his third attempt.

He has done MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks, respectively. Second rank holder Rajeshwari, who has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, had chosen sociology as her optional subject. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) graduate from the University of Delhi, bagged the third rank with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject

Speaking about their marks, Rajeshwari Suve M scored 865 marks in the written test and 202 marks in the personality test. She obtained a total of 1067 marks. UPSC Topper Dhull scored 864 marks in the written test and 193 marks in the personality test. He obtained a total of 1057 marks.

S.No. Name Written Total PT Marks Final Total 1 ANUJ AGNIHOTRI 867 204 1071 2 RAJESHWARI SUVE M 865 202 1067 3 AKANSH DHULL 864 193 1057 4 RAGHAV JHUNJHUNWALA 847 195 1042 5 ISHAN BHATNAGAR 823 215 1038 6 ZINNIA AURORA 822 215 1037 7 A R RAJAH MOHAIDEEN 834 201 1035 8 PAKSHAL SECRETRY 837 198 1035 9 ASTHA JAIN 835 198 1033 10 UJJWAL PRIYANK 846 187 1033 11 YASHASWI RAJ VARDHAN 823 209 1032 12 AKSHIT BHARDWAJ 841 190 1031 13 ANANYA SHARMA 822 206 1028 14 SURABHI YADAV 862 165 1027 15 SIMRANDEEP KAUR 825 201 1026 16 MONIKA SRIVASTAVA 819 206 1025 17 CHITWAN JAIN 850 175 1025 18 SRUTHII R 825 200 1025 19 NISAR DISHANT AMRUTLAL 815 209 1024 20 RAVI RAAZ 823 201 1024 21 SHUBHAM SINGH 837 187 1024 22 GEETIKA ARORA 831 192 1023 23 JEENU SRI JASWANTH CHANDRA 832 191 1023 24 IFRA SHAMS ANSARI 813 209 1022 25 BHAVIKA CHOPRA 829 193 1022

UPSC Civil Services Result 2025: How to Check Marks of Recommended Candidates?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads,” Marks of Recommended Candidates: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023″

A new document will appear on the screen.

Scroll down the PDF document to check your name, marks obtained, and rank secured.

For more details, visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

