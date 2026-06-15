UPSC CSE Result 2026 news: How to check the Civil Services Prelims result PDF when declared and what’s next?

The UPSC CSE Prelims Result PDF will contain the roll numbers and names of the candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Main Examination

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UPSC CSE Result 2026 news: How to check the Civil Services Prelims result PDF when declared and what's next?(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

UPSC CSE Result 2026 Latest Updates: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Result, 2026 will be announced on the official websites of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The Commission conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on May 24, at 2,072 examination venues in 83 examination centres across the country. Out of a total of 8,19,732 candidates who had applied for the examination, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates, that is around 67 per cent, appeared for the examination, as per provisional data.

NOTE: UPSC has not released any date and time for the declaration of the UPSC CSE Result. Students must not rely on fake news or rumours. UPSC has not released or published the UPSC CSE Prelims result download link and the UPSC CSE Prelims candidate’s name result PDF.’

Also Read: CCPA imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre over misleading UPSC Civil Services results advertisements

When was the UPSC exam held?

The UPSC examination was held in two mandatory sessions. The General Studies (Paper-I) was held from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the forenoon session, followed by the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) [Paper-II] from 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM in the afternoon session.

Among the highly crowded centres, Delhi centre recorded the highest application with 70,885 candidates across 144 venues, followed by Hyderabad centre with 44,209 candidates at 100 venues, while Patna centre recorded 39,147 candidates across 79 venues. On the other hand, Kargil recorded the least number of candidates application with 98 candidates across one venue, followed by Port Blair with 270 candidates at one venue, while Leh (Ladakh) recorded 308 candidates across two venues.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Result PDF will contain the roll numbers and names of the candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Main Examination. The document may also include important instructions regarding the next stage of the selection process and subsequent notifications.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 Result: How to Check the Civil Services Prelims Result?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section.

Click on the link that reads, “ Written Result (with name): Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026.”

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Your UPSC Prelims 2026 Name List will appear on the screen.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 news: When and where to check Civil Services Preliminary result name list, candidate’s roll number when announced? Steps inside

Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination of that year provided they are otherwise eligible for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination as may be determined by the Commission.