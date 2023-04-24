Home

UPSC Declares Final Result Of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2022.

The results are available on the website of the Commission.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II), 2022. The lists are in order of merit of 204 candidates (146 +43 +15) who have qualified the written results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (11), September 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The results are available on the website of the Commission http://www.upsc.gov.in There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022.

The results of Medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing these lists. Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this account.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders), 22 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry).

Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. as claimed by them, along with attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate the concerned headquarters.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011- 23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day.

