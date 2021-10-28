UPSC ESE Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission issued the UPSC ESE Admit card 2021 for the Mains exam today as of Oct 28, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from UPSC’s official website which is upsconline.gov.in.Also Read - Jharkhand Board JAC Exams 2022 Big Update: Board To Conduct Class 10 Exams In 2 Terms, Registration Begins

The UPSC ESE mains exams will be conducted on Nov 21, 2021. Note, the admit card will be available on the website till 4 PM as of Nov 21, 2021. The exams will be held in an offline mode in two shifts. Both the shift exam will be conducted with strict adherence to covid-19 guidelines.

The exam for the first shift will begin at 9 AM and will end at 12 noon whereas, for the second shift, the exam will begin at 2:00 PM and will end at 5:00 PM. The exams are conducted for subjects such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Telecom, and Electronic. The exam will be conducted for Paper I and Paper-II.

Union Public Service Commission ESE 2021 Mains Admit Card: How to Download For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed down the steps to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission which is upsconline.gov.in.

Now, click on the Admit Cards option.

Click on the ‘Admit cards for Various Examinations of UPSC’ option.

Now click on the Download option beside the ”ENGINEERING SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2021.”

Enter the necessary login credentials and then click on submit. You can log in either by registration Id or by Roll number.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your admit card will open on your device.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Admit card for future reference.