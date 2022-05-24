UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Engineering Services Main exam or UPSC ESE Main 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the UPSC ESE Main exam 2022 can download the timetable 2022 from the commission’s website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE Main exam will be held on June 26 (Sunday) in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. During the UPSC ESE Main exam duration of the discipline-specific papers will be 3 hours and they carry 300 marks each.Also Read - UPSC CDS I Result 2022 Declared; Check List of Qualified Candidates

UPSC ESE Main exam in Two Shifts

Morning shift (from 9 am to 12 pm): Civil Engineering paper 1, Mechanical Engineering paper 1, Electrical Engineering paper 1, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 1.

Evening shift (from 2 pm to 5 pm): Civil Engineering paper 2, Mechanical Engineering paper 2, Electrical Engineering paper 2, Electronics and Telecom Engineering paper 2.

UPSC ESE 2022 Exam Schedule: Exam Dates & Shift Timings